Calendar » Soul Funk Dance Party at TonyRays

June 1, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

SoulFunk Dance Party at TonyRay’s Cantina – 731 De la Guerra Plaza Great, live, irresistible dance music by Soulbiscuit $10 cover charge – 100% of the profit goes to the clinics! Our neighborhood clinics serve low income and underinsured patients that are often refused elsewhere.