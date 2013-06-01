Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 8:42 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Soul Funk Dance Party at TonyRays

June 1, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

SoulFunk Dance Party at TonyRay’s Cantina – 731 De la Guerra Plaza Great, live, irresistible dance music by Soulbiscuit $10 cover charge – 100% of the profit goes to the clinics! Our neighborhood clinics serve low income and underinsured patients that are often refused elsewhere.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: World Dance Santa Barbara
  • Starts: June 1, 2013 7:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: $10.00 Cover
  • Location: TonyRays Cantina 731 De La Guerra Plaza
  • Website: http://WorldDanceSantaBarbara.Com
  • Sponsors: World Dance Santa Barbara
 
 
 