Soul Funk Dance Party at TonyRays
June 1, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm
SoulFunk Dance Party at TonyRay’s Cantina – 731 De la Guerra Plaza Great, live, irresistible dance music by Soulbiscuit $10 cover charge – 100% of the profit goes to the clinics! Our neighborhood clinics serve low income and underinsured patients that are often refused elsewhere.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: World Dance Santa Barbara
- Starts: June 1, 2013 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $10.00 Cover
- Location: TonyRays Cantina 731 De La Guerra Plaza
- Website: http://WorldDanceSantaBarbara.Com
- Sponsors: World Dance Santa Barbara