Soul Funk Jam for Africa

October 10, 2015 from 8:00pm - 12:00am

World Dance for Humanity presents: 

Come join us for irresistible dance music with our favorite band, SoulBiscuit! Come as you are...or as you were in the 70's. $10 donation - all proceeds benefit our Rwanda Education Fund!

 
(Tie-dye and bell bottoms optional!)

 

