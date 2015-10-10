Soul Funk Jam for Africa
October 10, 2015 from 8:00pm - 12:00am
World Dance for Humanity presents:
Soul Funk Jam for Africa
Come join us for irresistible dance music with our favorite band, SoulBiscuit! Come as you are...or as you were in the 70's. $10 donation - all proceeds benefit our Rwanda Education Fund!
(Tie-dye and bell bottoms optional!)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: WorldDanceForHumanity
- Starts: October 10, 2015 8:00pm - 12:00am
- Price: $10
- Location: Creekside Bar
- Website: http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/soul-funk-dance-parties/