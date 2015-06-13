Soul Jam for Africa
Soul Jam for Africa - Creekside Soul Funk Dance Party
Saturday, June 13, 2015 - 8-12pm
Join us for a ROCKIN' dance party featuring SoulBiscuit! Come as you are...or as you WERE in the seventies! (Bellbottoms & Tie-dye optional!)
Another awesome opportunity to GET FUNKY and have an amazing night of food, drinks and dance, benefiting our Rwanda aid work.
$10 cover charge at the door - EVERY PENNY GOES TO OUR AID WORK IN RWANDA!
Location: The Creekside Bar, 4444 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
For more information:
www.worlddanceforhumanity.org
Contact: Janet Reineck
805-966-5439
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 13, 2015 8pm - 12am
- Price: $10
- Location: The Creekside Bar, 4444 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
- Website: http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/