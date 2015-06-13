Calendar » Soul Jam for Africa

June 13, 2015 from 8pm - 12am

Soul Jam for Africa - Creekside Soul Funk Dance Party

Saturday, June 13, 2015 - 8-12pm

Join us for a ROCKIN' dance party featuring SoulBiscuit! Come as you are...or as you WERE in the seventies! (Bellbottoms & Tie-dye optional!)

Another awesome opportunity to GET FUNKY and have an amazing night of food, drinks and dance, benefiting our Rwanda aid work.

$10 cover charge at the door - EVERY PENNY GOES TO OUR AID WORK IN RWANDA!

Location: The Creekside Bar, 4444 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93110



For more information:

www.worlddanceforhumanity.org

Contact: Janet Reineck

805-966-5439

[email protected]