SoulCollage Beginner’s Class

February 12, 2017 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

BEGINNERS SOULCOLLAGE® PLAY-SHOP

Intuitively answer life's questions and participate in self-discovery.

Come play with me and learn the amazing art of SoulCollage®

CENTER OF THE HEART

487 N. Turnpike Rd.

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

February 12, 2017

1:00pm to 4 pm

Cost: $30 pre-reg, $35 at the door

All supplies provided.

Pre-register at centeroftheheart.com

Contact Denise Foxwell 805-895-3584 or

Email to: [email protected] for more information. Class size limited please register early.

Express the various parts of your Being through this intuitive, fun and empowering process. Let your creations share their personal meaning with you through a very simple interactive method. Use your cards for accessing inner wisdom, for daily guidance, or simply as an avenue of self-expression.

You do not have to be an artist to enjoy the gifts this process has for you!

Participants say: “This is so much fun! This is so relaxing! I love my card(s)! I feel inspired!”

“I didn’t know self discovery could be so much fun!” “I’m not an artist but my cards are beautiful.” “These classes are transformational.”