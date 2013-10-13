Calendar » SOULEBRATION

October 13, 2013 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Center of the Heart, 487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 proudly presents Jennifer Russell and Michael Gayle’s SOULEBRATION, a musical celebration that is like “immersing yourself in the inspiration of the best music and the love of a most powerful prayer” quotes Rev. Michael Bernard Beckwith, founder of the Agape International Spiritual Center. Soulebration will take place on Sunday, October 13, 2013, at 10am at Santa Barbara’s Center of the Heart, a Center for Spiritual Living. The event is free, open to the public and all are welcome to attend. Jennifer and Michael are music composers who created this original program to help create more peace in the world. They invite all to come and experience peace through devotional music, chanting, prayer and meditation. This program is non denominational

Please contact Reverend Maryum Morse at Center of the Heart at 805-964-4861

