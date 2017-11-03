Calendar » Sound Tracks: A Musical Conversation

November 3, 2017 from 12 pm - 1 pm

A curated conversation about the songs that shaped the lives of musical artist Camilo Lara and singer-songwriter Ceci Bastida of Mexrrissey. Co-presented by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and UCSB Arts & Lectures, as part of The Lynda and Bruce Thematic Learning Initiative

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free

Reserve tickets at the Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net