Calendar » South Asian Youth Activism: Resisting Racism Through Fusion Music

May 13, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

South Asian youth have long resisted racism through various forms of fusion music, including bhangra and Asian Underground. In this talk, Falu Bakrania will trace the history of this resistance, examining music by a range of artists as well as the club-going practices of fans. She will also interrogate this history, illuminating entrenched forms of sexism and classism. Her goal is to broaden our understanding of resistance in youth culture and therefore of pathways to social justice. Falu Bakrania is Associate Professor of Race and Resistance Studies in the College of Ethnic Studies at San Francisco State University. Books will be sold following the presentation. Co-sponsored by the Center for the Interdisciplinary Study of Music.