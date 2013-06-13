South Coast Business and Technology Awards Dinner
June 13, 2013 from 5 pm - 8 pm
2013 marks the 19th annual celebration of the best in business and technology on the South Coast. Awards include Entrepreneur of the Year, Executive of the Year, Company of the Year, Excellence in Service and the Pioneer Award. Proceeds benefit the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.
Event Details
- Price: $2,750 for a table of 10
- Location: DoubleTree Resort 633 East Cabrillo Boulevard Santa Barbara, CA 93103
- Website: http://www.sbscholarship.org/SouthCoastBusinessAwards/index.html