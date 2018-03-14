South Santa Barbara County Youth Transition Fair
Are you a high school junior or senior interested in planning for the future?
Are you a family member looking for resources for your student with a disability?
Then come to the Youth Transition Fair and learn about services available in South Santa Barbara County that can assist you in high school and beyond!
When: Wednesday, March 14, 2018 from 4-6pm
Where: San Marcos High School Cafeteria
Come learn about services related to:
Housing
Independent Living
Day Programs
Educational Opportunities
Social Opportunities
Employment
Job Training
and more!
The fair is in a wheelchair-accessible location.
Spanish and ASL interpretation will be provided.
For any other accommodation needs, please contact Jacob at [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jacob Lesner-Buxton
- Starts: March 14, 2018 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
- Price: free
- Location: San Marcos High School Cafeteria