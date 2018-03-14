Calendar » South Santa Barbara County Youth Transition Fair

March 14, 2018 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Are you a high school junior or senior interested in planning for the future?

Are you a family member looking for resources for your student with a disability?

Then come to the Youth Transition Fair and learn about services available in South Santa Barbara County that can assist you in high school and beyond!

When: Wednesday, March 14, 2018 from 4-6pm

Where: San Marcos High School Cafeteria

Come learn about services related to:

Housing

Independent Living

Day Programs

Educational Opportunities

Social Opportunities

Employment

Job Training

and more!

The fair is in a wheelchair-accessible location.

Spanish and ASL interpretation will be provided.

For any other accommodation needs, please contact Jacob at [email protected]