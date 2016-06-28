Calendar » Spaceballs Screens at The Granada Theatre

June 28, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Film fanatics and Mel Brooks fans will not want to miss the next installment in the “Comedy Tonight: Film of Mel Brooks” Film Series at The Granada Theatre! Spaceballs, the 1987 parody-film directed by, co-written and starring Mel Brooks, screens at the Granada on Tuesday, June 28 at 7pm.

In Spallballs, a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air." In desperation, Spaceball's leader President Skroob orders the evil Dark Helmet to kidnap Princess Vespa of oxygen-rich Druidia and hold her hostage in exchange for air. But help arrives for the Princess in the form of renegade space pilot Lone Starr and his half-man, half-dog partner, Barf.

Spaceballs screens at the Granada Theatre (1214 State St.) on Tuesday, June 28 at 7pm. Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office by calling (805) 899-2222, or online at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=7964. Dates and film titles are subject to change.