Calendar » Spanish through Culture & Literature Class Adult Ed.

April 11, 2013 from 5:15pm - 7:15pm

“Spanish through Culture and Literature” is a class where people can meet, listen, learn, get involved and participate in the Spanish speaking world through native Spanish speakers’ lively presentations, interesting Spanish articles and current news. If you have a command for Spanish and want to practice it while meeting interesting Hispanic people, this is a class for you. 10-week sessions starting on April 11th. For more information call 805-687-0812