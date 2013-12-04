Calendar » Sparkle & Glow: Dressed’sHoliday Party & Trunk Show

December 4, 2013 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

On December 4th from 11am to 4 pm* dressed in Montecito will celebrate the creative spirit of the season with a Holiday Party and Trunk Show, and welcome two young LA brands with deep roots and a wealth of experience, that have made this movement their own.

Caroline Calvin (former SVP of Global design for Levi's), and Joie Rucker (founder of the label Joie) designers of Calvin Rucker, and Carrie Hoffman, designer of Carrie Hoffman Jewelry will join us for a day of stylish shopping that resounds with SoCal cool collaboration.

Both brands will have their new collections available in-store for purchase, with the designers on-hand to share their expertise, and all those little behind-the-scenes style tips you just can't get anywhere else.

As with all our events, a portion of the proceeds from this two-day event will be given to Pacific Pride Foundation. Pacific Pride Foundation proudly provides services to the HIV/AIDS and LGBT communities of Santa Barbara County. All of their programs are free or low cost and offered in English and Spanish through their offices in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Guests will be treated to sweet confections and pink champagne, as well as something special from dressed!

*The event will be held Wednesday, December 4th from 11am to 4pm with the designers, and Thursday, December 5th from 10am to 6 pm without the designers.