Calendar » Speak Your Truths: An Evening of Self-Expression with William “MC Prototype” Bissic

November 29, 2018 from 7:30pm - 8:30 PM

The MCC hosts a quarterly open mic for anyone to artistically express themselves using all creative outlets - including spoken word, poetry, music, and dance. This quarter’s MC will be William Bissic, aka MC Prototype. Though he’s been described as “Hip Hop’s breath of fresh air,” MC Prototype rarely chews gum. Having competed on two National Poetry Slam teams, performed at the world’s largest Independent Hip Hop Festival and taught workshops on writing, performing and music business, “Proto” is constantly looking for the next microphone to get in his hands, and the next way to build and educate his community through positive hip hop and poetry. As a host he is playful, as a poet he is captivating, and with any venture he, well, brings a healthy dose of that fresh air into the medium.