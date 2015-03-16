Calendar » Speaking of Food

March 16, 2015 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

A Collection of Tasty Tales

Speaking of Stories presents a feast of foody tales, deliciously delivered. Join us on the patio after the show for complimentary wine and samplings both savory and sweet, in honor of our tasty subject matter.

"How to Make an Apple Pie" by Elizabeth Berg read by Linda Burrows

"The Kitchen Child" by Angela Carter read by Pamela Dillman Haskell

Excerpts from "Kitchen Confidential" by Anthony Bourdain read by Dan Gunther

"Family Dining" by Aleksandar Hemon read by Bob Lesser

TIMES: Sunday, March 15, at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Monday, March 16, at 7:30 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TICKETS: $28 general, $18 students and military, $18 Early Bird Special (Sunday Matinee only, must be purchased by Thursday, March 12)

