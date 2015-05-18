Calendar » Speaking of T.C. Boyle

May 18, 2015 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Speaking of Stories concludes its season with a collection of brand new stories by T.C. Boyle, one of our favorite authors! This is a great chance to hear some of Mr. Boyle newest works, including "No Slant" which is the first chapter of the novel he is currently writing. Join the performers after the show for complimentary cookies and milk—because every good story should be toasted with cookies and milk!

"You Don't Miss Your Water" read by Joe Spano

"The Silence" read by Charles de L'Arbre

"No Slant to the Sun" read by Brian Harwell

TIMES: Sunday, May 17, at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Monday, May 18, at 7:30 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TICKETS: $28 general, $18 students and military, $18 Early Bird Special (Sunday Matinee only, must be purchased by Thursday, May 14)

