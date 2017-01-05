Calendar » Special 1st Thursday with Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano

January 5, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 6 pm

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, in collaboration with SBMA, presents a pop-up performance by Grammy Award-winning Los Angeles-based ensemble and Smithsonian recording artist Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano. In a brief concert on the Museum’s front steps, these masters of the mariachi tradition give a preview of a weekend of free family concerts in Isla Vista, Santa Barbara, and Guadalupe. Join us for a festive close to the holiday season.

In case of inclement weather, the performance will take place in the galleries.

FREE

Other free family concerts include:

- Friday, January 6, 7 pm at Isla Vista School, 6875 El Colegio Road, Isla Vista

For information, call (805) 252-3493

- Saturday, January 7, 7 pm at Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo Street, Guadalupe

For information, call (805) 343-2455

- Sunday, January 8, 4 pm and 7 pm at The Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School, Santa Barbara

For information, call (805) 884-4087 x7