Special 1st Thursday with Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano
¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, in collaboration with SBMA, presents a pop-up performance by Grammy Award-winning Los Angeles-based ensemble and Smithsonian recording artist Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano. In a brief concert on the Museum’s front steps, these masters of the mariachi tradition give a preview of a weekend of free family concerts in Isla Vista, Santa Barbara, and Guadalupe. Join us for a festive close to the holiday season.
In case of inclement weather, the performance will take place in the galleries.
FREE
Other free family concerts include:
- Friday, January 6, 7 pm at Isla Vista School, 6875 El Colegio Road, Isla Vista
For information, call (805) 252-3493
- Saturday, January 7, 7 pm at Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo Street, Guadalupe
For information, call (805) 343-2455
- Sunday, January 8, 4 pm and 7 pm at The Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School, Santa Barbara
For information, call (805) 884-4087 x7
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: January 5, 2017 5:30 pm - 6 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Front Steps of the Museum
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/events/camperos17