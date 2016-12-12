Calendar » Special Holiday Panel: The Journey of Coming Out from Both Sides

December 12, 2016 from 7:00 pm

Our special panel this evening will represent a spectrum of “Coming Out” stories from both sides. The LGBTQ person comes out first to themselves and then to friends and family. Then friends and family go through their own coming out process. The journey toward acceptance can look very different from one person to the next and it is a journey that takes time. We will ponder what hinders the journey and what helps? There will be time for sharing and support.

PFLAG Santa Barbara meets the second Monday of every month, 7:00 pm at the First United Methodist, 305 E Anapamu St – We are an all-volunteer, non-profit organization and not affiliated with any religious or political group.