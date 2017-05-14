Special Mission Treasures Tour
May 14, 2017 from 12.30pm - 2:00pm
Presented by Old Mission Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Mission Archive-Library
Learn about the Mission's architecture, beautiful artwork, and view some of its greatest treasures in areas not normally open to the public.
Price: $20 per person (no children under 12)
Space is limited, so reserve your spot today!
Call (805)682-4713 Ext 166 or email [email protected]
**All proceeds support the Mission and SB Archive-Library**
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: MissionSantaBarbara
- Starts: May 14, 2017 12.30pm - 2:00pm
- Price: $20
- Location: 2201 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara CA 93105
- Website: http://www.santabarbaramission.org