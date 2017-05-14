Calendar » Special Mission Treasures Tour

May 14, 2017 from 12.30pm - 2:00pm

Mission Treasures Tour on Sunday, May 14th!

Presented by Old Mission Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Mission Archive-Library

Learn about the Mission's architecture, beautiful artwork, and view some of its greatest treasures in areas not normally open to the public.

Price: $20 per person (no children under 12)

Space is limited, so reserve your spot today!

Call (805)682-4713 Ext 166 or email [email protected]

**All proceeds support the Mission and SB Archive-Library**