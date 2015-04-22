Special Needs Planning Workshop
April 22, 2015 from 12:30pm - 1:30pm
“The ABC’s of Special Needs Planning Made Easy”
Please be our guest at an important workshop to learn how to protect and provide for those with special needs.
Informative & Educational for Parents, Professionals & Care Givers Relevant for all ages and types of Developmental Disabilities.
Learn About:
- Special Needs Trusts, Wills, Guardianship and Conservatorship, Trustees,
- Budget Planning,
- Social Security, Medi-Cal, Medicare,
- Letter of Intent
- The ABLE Act
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Special Needs Project
- Starts: April 22, 2015 12:30pm - 1:30pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Workzones
- Website: http://workzones.com/event/abcs-special-needs-planning-made-easy/?instance_id=528
- Sponsors: Special Needs Project