Special Needs Planning Workshop

April 22, 2015 from 12:30pm - 1:30pm

“The ABC’s of Special Needs Planning Made Easy” 

Please be our guest at an important workshop to learn how to protect and provide for those with special needs.

Informative & Educational for Parents, Professionals & Care Givers Relevant for all ages and types of Developmental Disabilities.

Learn About:

  • Special Needs Trusts, Wills, Guardianship and Conservatorship, Trustees,
  • Budget Planning,
  • Social Security, Medi-Cal, Medicare,
  • Letter of Intent
  • The ABLE Act 

 

