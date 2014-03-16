Calendar » Special Olympics 14th Annual Basketball Tournament, UCSB EVENT CENTER

March 16, 2014 from 9:00am - 2:00pm

Special Olympics Santa Barbara is proud to host the 14th annual Basketball Tournament on March 16th at the UCSB Event Center. Join us for an exciting day of competition and cheer on over 400 athletes from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Conejo Valley, Simi Valley, Ventura, Santa Clarita and Tri Valley.

Opening ceremonies begin at 9 am and will be hosted by County Supervisor Janet Wolf and

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider. The competition will shortly follow and the award ceremony will start at 1:30 pm.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Michelle Duke at [email protected] Hope to see you there!