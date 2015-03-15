Calendar » Special Olympics Basketball Tournament

March 15, 2015 from 9:00am - 2:00pm

Join Special Olympics Santa Barbara for the 15th Annual Regional Basketball Tournament held at the UCSB Events Center. Over 400 Special Olympics athletes from 5 counties throughout Southern California compete in an all-day battle for the gold. This is a great opportunity to witness the talent of Special Olympics athletes and to support them as a fan in the stand! The tournament is free and open to the public.