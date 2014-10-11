Calendar » Special Olympics North Regional Games

October 11, 2014 from 9:30am - 4:00pm

Watch over 200 Special Olympics athletes from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura Counties as they “go for the gold” at the 2014 Fall North Regional Games in Santa Maria. Softball and soccer competitions will be held at the Hagerman Sports Complex (3300 Skyway Dr.) and the tennis competition will take place at the Minami Tennis Courts (600 W. Enos Dr.). This is a great opportunity to see the abilities of Special Olympics athletes and witness their determination and competitive spirit. All ages are welcome to attend this free community event and be inspired by our athletes who benefit from your support!