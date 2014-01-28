Calendar » Special Olympics Santa Barbara Spring Coaches Meeting

January 28, 2014 from 5:45 pm - 7:00 pm

Want to provide children, teens and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to experience athletic competition, develop physical fitness and demonstrate courage? If you answered yes to the following questions, you should volunteer as a head or assistant coach with Special Olympics Santa Barbara. Come to our coaches meeting January 28, 2014 at 5:45 pm at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De La Vina St. and learn how you can get involved!

Volunteer head and assistant coaches are responsible for leading weekly practices, serving as a mentor to the athletes and have the opportunity to travel to competitions across Southern California!

Our spring sports this season are aquatics (swimming), athletics (track and field), basketball, Bocce, Golf, and Gymnastics (Artistic & Rhythmic).

If interested RSVP to Special Events and Volunteer Manager, Michelle Duke, [email protected] Must be 14 yrs or older to volunteer. Food will be provided.