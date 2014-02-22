Calendar » Special Olympics Spring Sports Season

February 22, 2014 from 9:00am

The Special Olympics Spring Sports season will officially begin in February offering a variety of sports for every skill level. This year Special Olympics will be offering six sports for our youth and adult programs.

This coming sports season features many sports for junior athletes ages 6 to 19 to get involved in: aquatics, golf, basketball, track and field, rhythmic gymnastics, and bocce.

For adults, the spring sports season offers six different competitive sports: athletics, aquatics, basketball, bocce, golf, and artistic gymnastics.

Calendar of First Practices

All schedules for the season, including dates of tournaments, will be distributed at the first practice.

Aquatics- Saturday, February 22nd from 3-5pm pm at the Los Banos pool

Athletics (Track and Field)- Saturday, February 22rd from 10:30am-12pm at the San Marcos High School Track

Bocce- Saturday, February 22rd from 10am-11:30am at Mackenzie Park (Grassy Area by De La Vina St.)

Basketball- Sunday, February 23rd at the Carrillo Street Gym (Ligers/Sharpshooters/Dragons Teams 9am-11am & All-stars Team: 1pm-3pm)

Golf- Sunday, February 23rd from 10am-11:30pm at the Twin Lakes Golf Course

Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics- Wednesday, March 5th from 4-5pm at the Alpha Resource Center

Coaches are always needed for our sports programs. It is with the dedication of our coaches and volunteers that Special Olympics Santa Barbara is able to serve over 400 children and adults with intellectual disabilities through year-round sports training and competition opportunities in ten sports. To get involved, either as a volunteer assistant coach or head coach, call Special Olympics at 805-884-1516 or email [email protected] Athletes interested in competing in spring sports this season should email Tim Philibosian at [email protected]

We are looking forward to an exciting three months of training and competition.