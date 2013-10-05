Special Olympics Tennis Tournament Fundraiser
The Santa Barbara Special Olympics and the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons would like to present the
Tennis Classic 2013
Saturday, October 5th, at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club.
This fundraiser will benefit the Special Olympics of Southern California Santa Barbara.
Be a Player, Be a Sponser, or be a fan!
To make a donation or become a sponser please contact the Special Olympics of Santa Barbara
www.sosc.org/santabarbara [email protected] phone: (805) 884-1516
Schedule: Opening Ceremonies @1pm
Competitions Begin @ 1:30pm (pairing Special Olympics Tennis Team with players from UCSB, Westmont, SBCC, and local Highschools)
Awards Ceremonies and After Party @4pm
Volunteer Contact: Michelle Duke [email protected] (805) 884-1516
Registration Contact: CathyAnn Simon [email protected] (805) 680-3870
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons, Santa Barbara Tennis club, Penn, Yogurtland, Sabra, USTA Southern California, BNP Paribus Group, Pacific Beverage, The Tennis Shop (of Montecito)
- Starts: October 5, 2013 1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: Donations
- Location: SANTA BARBARA TENNIS CLUB 2375 Foothill Road Santa Barbara, California 93105
- Website: http://specialolympicssb.org
