Special Olympics Tennis Tournament Fundraiser

October 5, 2013 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

The Santa Barbara Special Olympics and the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons would like to present the

Tennis Classic 2013

Saturday, October 5th, at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club.

This fundraiser will benefit the Special Olympics of Southern California Santa Barbara.

Be a Player, Be a Sponser, or be a fan!

To make a donation or become a sponser please contact the Special Olympics of Santa Barbara

www.sosc.org/santabarbara [email protected] phone: (805) 884-1516

Schedule: Opening Ceremonies @1pm

Competitions Begin @ 1:30pm (pairing Special Olympics Tennis Team with players from UCSB, Westmont, SBCC, and local Highschools)

Awards Ceremonies and After Party @4pm

Volunteer Contact: Michelle Duke [email protected] (805) 884-1516

Registration Contact: CathyAnn Simon [email protected] (805) 680-3870