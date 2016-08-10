Calendar » Special Screening: Most Likely to Success

August 10, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 8:15 pm

"Most Likely To Succeed" is the best film ever done on the topic of school — both its past and its future. The film inspires its audiences with a sense of purpose and possibility, and is bringing school communities together in re-imagining what our students and teachers are capable of doing. After seeing this film, you’ll never look at school the same way again.

We invite parents and their students, educators and others interested in innovations in learning to come to this free screening.

"Most Likely to Succeed provides a new vision of what is possible in today’s schools...This film should be watched by every caring parent and educator who wants to improve the learning process."

Cindy Johanson, Edutopia

After the film, there will be a discussion as well, to talk about where these innovations are already happening in Santa Barbara and about how we might take action help modernize school further in a way that helps prepare students for the changing future of work.

Organized by the Santa Barbara K12 Innovations in Learning Meetup -

http://www.meetup.com/Santa-Barbara-K-12-Innovations-in-Learning/

A warm thank you to the Santa Barbara County Education Office for providing the venue!