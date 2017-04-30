Calendar » Special Studio Sunday on the Front Steps with Mariachi Femenil Nuevo Tecalitlán

April 30, 2017 from 2 pm

In just ten years, Mariachi Femenil Nuevo Tecalitán from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico have established their reputation as one of the world’s best, sharing stages with Vicente Fernández, Marc Anthony, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, and Joan Sebastian, among others. The group was founded by Ángel Martinez, director of Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán, who visited Santa Barbara with ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! in 2013. Under the direction of Lupita Martinez, these 11 young women have performed in festivals throughout Mexico and the United States, and even travelled to London in 2010. In addition to an inspiring performance by this group, Museum Teaching Artists lead an art project influenced by Maria Helena Vieira da Silva’s “Cite Lacustre” (1957), currently on view in Highlights of the Permanent Collection.

Co-presented by Santa Barbara Museum of Art and ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!

Mariachi Femenil Nuevo Tecalitlán’s visit to Santa Barbara features workshops, school assemblies, and free family performances April 27–30. For details, see www.facebook.com/VivaelArteSB

Free