Calendar » Special VALENTINE’S DAY Comedy Show

February 14, 2013 from 7:30pm

730pm & 10pm Comedy Hideaway Showroom Inside of Petrini's (Near Trader Joes) 5711 Calle Real, Goleta, CA. 93117

Santa Barbara's own Comedy Hideaway is bringing you QUINN DAHLE (The Tonight Show) this Valentine's! Every week we bring you professional comedians with credits from HBO, Comedy Central and NBC.

Use the code "VdayE" at SBcomedy.com for 20% off ticket price! (Located on below the ticket field).

Check SBcomedy.com for the latest info.