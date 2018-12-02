Calendar » Specialty Cheese & Wine Pairing Class

December 2, 2018 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Cheesemonger Fritz will join Marc and Dominique again with another 4 course pairing Sunday, Dec. 2nd at 2pm. We have selected a special selection of cheese and wine for you to sip and savor. Perfect timing for the holidays- all cheese and wine will be available to purchase and take home as well. Enjoy stories from Fritz as you tour through cheeses of Italy, and the U.S; along with our wines produced from Santa Barbara County.

$20 Members; $30 Non-members;. Includes 4 courses of cheeses and wines, other nibbles as well. Pre-purchase your tickets as space is limited and this event will sell out.