Calendar » Speculative Architecture with designer, Brigitte Kouo, co-organizer of Almost Anything Goes

February 20, 2014 from 5:00 PM - 6:00PM

Sessions: Speculative Architecture with designer, Brigitte Kouo, co-organizer of Almost Anything Goes: Architecture and Inclusivity and Project Manager for BrandIQ

With the lack of projects for new and emerging architects, more and more speculative architecture is being produced in the field. Brigitte Kouo will lead us in a conversation as we consider what it means for these young architects to be creating projects that will never be built. How does working outside the conventional constraints of the field such as permits, budgets, and engineering, affect the imaginative possibilities of the work being rendered? And does this shift bring art and architecture closer together?

Sessions is an ongoing series of in-depth, intimate conversations designed to facilitate inquiry into the cultural, political, and social topics affecting artists and the art world.

