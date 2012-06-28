Calendar » Speed Dating Part II

June 28, 2012 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

Who:Emcees,John Palminteri and Larry Crandell Where:Santa Barbara Maritime Museum What:Speed Dating: A Matchmaking Event and Fundraiser for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum When:Thursday June 28, 6-8:30pm Cost:Registration before June 18 - $25 (includes appetizers, wine and beer and entertainment AND speed dating) $35 after June 18. You MUST preregister Age:Participants must be 25 or older Tickets & Registration:(805) 962-8404x115 Information: Call Emily Falke (805) 962-8404x111