August 15, 2014 from 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2966 or (805) 893-3535

Speedy

Chaplin, Keaton, Lloyd: Comedy Classics of the Silent Era

Fri, August 15, 8:30 PM, County Courthouse

Bring blankets, a picnic and your friends!

Speedy also screens Wed., August 13 at 7:30 p.m. at UCSB Campbell Hall

Features live music accompaniment by pianist Michael Mortilla

Baseball fanatic Harold “Speedy” Smith loves the thrill of the game more than almost anything. He can barely hold down a steady job because he’s so obsessed. But he sure does love his sweetheart Jane, and her grandfather, “Pop,” needs his help. As the owner of the last horse-drawn streetcar in New York City, Pop’s lucrative route is being eyed by greedy streetcar operators. The last of Harold Lloyd’s silent films, Speedy features glorious footage of New York in its heyday, from Coney Island to Yankee Stadium, plus an unforgettable cameo by Babe Ruth. (Ted Wilde, 1928, 85 min.)

All films are FREE and screened in digital format. Films presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation, and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County. With support from the UCSB Summer Cultural and Enrichment Program and the Freshman Summer Start Program.

Courtesy of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, FREE secure indoor bicycle valet parking is available on Friday nights starting at 7:30 pm at the Bike Station, on the ground floor of the Granada parking garage adjacent to the Coffee Cat on Anacapa Street.