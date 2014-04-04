Calendar » Spike & Mike’s Animation Fest

April 4, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

They're back! Spike & Mike's Festival has earned an outstanding reputation for its mind-blowing collections of the world's most unique animated short films. The Anniversary edition showcases 21 of the funniest, critically acclaimed animations selected from its 30-year history. Highlights include Oscar-nominated films, magnificent viral hits, early Pixar directors' works, and an epic animated music video. Don't miss the festival that helped launch the careers of directors like Tim Burton and John Lasseter (Toy Story), and the creators of South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Wallace & Gromit. (Recommended for ages 10+)