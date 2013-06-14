Calendar » Spirit of ‘76 Foundation Flag Day Celebration

June 14, 2013 from 12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Wear your patriotic colors and plan to attend the annual celebration of Old Glory with the US Air Force Color & Honor Guards, USN Sea Cadets Color Guard, SAR Color Guard and the Presidio’s special antique cannon. Notable among the speakers is Dr. Roger McGrath, who frequently appears on the History Channel, serves as president of the California State Military Museum, is a former Marine officer and UCLA Professor of History. For more information, call (805) 744-1562 or e-mail [email protected]