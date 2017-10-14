Calendar » Spirit of Dana Point Tall Ship Dockside Tours and Public Sail

October 14, 2017 from 11am

during the Harbor Seafood Festival

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum in collaboration with the Ocean Institute will offer dockside tours and a public sail aboard the tall ship Spirit of Dana Point.

Saturday • October 14, 2017

Spirit of Dana Point • Dockside Tours

11:00 am – 3:00 pm Free to the Public

Come aboard the replica of a 1770s privateer used during the American Revolution and explore the 118’ long and 100’ high (mainmast) vessel and experience what life would be like at sea hundreds of years ago.

Spirit of Dana Point • Public Sail

Check in at 3:00 pm and Sail from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Tickets for the Public Sail: $50 (adults), $20 (children under 12)

Register: www.sbmm.org/all-events or (805) 456-8747

Please reserve early (tickets sell out quickly)

The Spirit of Dana Point will be docked at the Santa Barbara Harbor City Pier located near the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California.

This one-day opportunity to tour the tall ship Spirit of Dana Point and take a sail is part of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s October Spirit of Dana Point Tall Ship Overnight Education Program. Every October the Museum hosts the Spirit of Dana Point Tall Ship Overnight Education Program in collaboration with the Ocean Institute. The Spirit Program is based upon Richard Henry Dana’s book, Two Years Before the Mast and the Maritime Museum offers this program to local schools. Accompanied by adult crewmembers playing the parts of the book’s characters, fourth–grade students, who are studying California history, experience Dana’s 1835 port call to Santa Barbara during an overnight stay aboard the tall ship Spirit of Dana Point. Program content is in compliance with the California State Board of Education History-Social Science Content Standards and highlights California’s rich maritime history.