Calendar » “Spirit of the West” Carriage Symposium

April 13, 2013 from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Wells Fargo stage, along with other stagecoaches and carriages will be offering rides through the lush, green hills on the Chamberlin Ranch in Los Olivos. This event offers a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to ride in a stagecoach through the backcountry just like in the 1880's. Come on out to the Chamberlin Ranch on Foxen Canyon Road (across from the County Landfill on Foxen Canyon) and relive the old West days.