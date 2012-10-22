Calendar » Spiritual Care Workshop

October 22, 2012 from 5:00pm - 6:00pm

VNHC is hosting a Spiritual Care Workshop featuring Dr. Sandra Kramer Geli, M.D., Ph.D., author of "God's Stethoscope". VNHC considers it a wonderful honor to host this workshop and pay tribute to the remarkable work of spiritual caregeivers in our community. All guests will receive a complimentary, signed copy of Dr. Geli's book and a certificate of attendance. Light refreshments will be served, and the doors will open at 4:45pm.