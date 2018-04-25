Calendar » Spiritual Dimensions in Abstract Art: The Early Pioneers and Hilma af Klint

February 10, 2018 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday, February 10, 2018

2:00 – 5:00 pm

Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenters: Eva Moberg and Kirk Gradin

In this seminar, the fusion in the 1890s of a new current of cultural interest in mysticism and spirituality with the genesis of abstract painting will be explored. Pioneers such as Kandinsky, Kupka, Malevich and Mondrian, radically broke with even the most avant-garde developments of representational art in the attempt to depict deeper levels of reality, essences and hidden truths. Meanwhile, Hilma af Klint, a relatively unknown Swedish artist and mystic working tirelessly in seclusion, produced over 1200 paintings, drawings and extensive notebooks. By her own direction, this vast collection was hidden away until 20 years after her death. When they began to be publicly exhibited in the 1980s, they disclosed an astonishingly rich and captivating oeuvre that reveals Klint as one of the remarkable visionaries and forerunners of this path-breaking period.

Suggested donation of $2 per person.