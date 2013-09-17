Calendar » Spiritual Entrepreneurship with Susan Allan

September 17, 2013 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Center of the Heart, 487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 welcomes Susan Allan, a successful spiritual entrepreneur for 40 years, television host of Evolution Revolution and life coach to teach her two part workshop series on “Spiritual Entrepreneurship”. Part One begins Tuesday, September 17, 2013 at 7:00-9:00pm. Part Two begins Tuesday, October 15, 2013. Tickets can be purchased at http://centeroftheheart.com/event/spiritual-entrepreneurship-with-susan-allan for $30.00 per class or for $50.00 for both. During Susan’s first career in fashion $400 million of her designs were sold. Since then Susan Allan has devoted herself to Spiritual Entrepreneurship, is the producer of Evolution Revolution on Santa Barbara television, a bimonthly guest on Compassionate Connection and the founder of a 501 c 3 nonprofit firm which includes The Marriage Forum, The Peace Forum, The Sales Forum, The Family Forum and The Divorce Forum. Susan Allan has appeared as a guest expert on hundreds of television and radio news programs, including Fox New, and she has trained countless Hollywood and music stars, producers, a few mayors, and a Victoria’s Secret model! It is her mission to offer the tools that are the Steps to Spiritual Success©. Susan Allan is a Certified Mediator of the LA Bar Association and an expert in Nonviolent Communication SM, Herrmann Brain Dominance ™, and Oneness healings. Since 2004, Susan’s columns have been s been included in Santa Barbara Family Life Magazine. Millions have received training through Susan websites: www.susanallan.org, www.thepeaceforum.org , www.thedivorceforum.com www.facebook.com/susanallanheartspace www.facebook.com/susanallansalesforum on youtube.com. Join us for this exciting opportunity to learn how to run your enterprises with a spiritually grounded, proven tools of success from this extraordinary teacher, Susan Allan.