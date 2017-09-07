Calendar » Spiritual healer Dani Antman at Chaucer’s Books

September 7, 2017 from 7:00pm

Come in for an inspirational and passionate evening with Santa Barbara's very own energy healer, Dani Antman, while she signs her new memoir, Wired for God: Adventures of a Jewish Yogi!

When the Judaism of her childhood doesn't satisfy Dani Antman's yearning for spiritual awakening, she embarks on a quest for a spiritual path. Dani finds herself immersed in the world of yoga, energy healing, and Kabbalah, but her journey of inner transformation has only just begun. A healing crisis, misplaced trust and a failed marriage, intensify her desire for a teacher who can lead her to self-realization.

Her prayers are answered in the form of a realized adept, a Swami from the faraway shores of Rishikesh, India, who initiates her in his lineage of Kundalini Science, the study of the Divine force within every human being. And so begins an incredible inner journey as Dani dedicates herself to a spiritual practice aimed at the redirection and completion of a challenging Kundalini process related to her Jewish past. Paradoxically, with the completion of her process she experiences a triumphant return to the religion of her birth. Wired for God is the candid and compelling memoir of Dani Antman's spiritual journey from mystical Judaism through Kundalini Science and back again.

Dani serves as an energy healer and an interfaith minister in Santa Barbara. She helps people transform immobility and despair into passion. She believes that the most challenging situations in life are portals to growth and transformation. She is also a spiritual guide, helping others navigate the spiritual path. The work of inner healing actually is the spiritual path!