October 10, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Center of the Heart, 487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 welcomes Bev Berry, RScP to teach her course “Spiritual Listening” to start on Thursday, October 10, 2013, 7:00pm – 9:30pm for seven classes. Bev Berry, RScP, a Religious Science Practitioner of Truth, Spiritual Counselor and Teacher, is also a highly skilled trainer and seminar leader with over 20 years of experience. With her warmth and humor, Bev moves people to stretch beyond their perceived limits, creating lives that bring them joy, peace, and happiness. Her course will run for seven classes through December, 2013 and will help people learn how to listen, really listen to Spirit through: meditation, prayer, visioning, other people, and other surprising spiritual sources. Register for this informative course by visiting : http://centeroftheheart.com/event/spiritual-listening

Please contact Reverend Maryum Morse at Center of the Heart at 805-964-4861

For more information on this event and others, visit www.centeroftheheart.com