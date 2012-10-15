Calendar » “Spirituals to Funk” starring Dr. John and the Blind Boys of Alabama

October 15, 2012 from 8:00pm

Under Dr. John’s musical direction, the world premiere of "Spirituals to Funk" represents the first-ever touring partnership between two icons of American music. Based on the legendary Carnegie Hall From Spirituals to Swing concerts produced by John Hammond in the 1930’s, Spirituals to Funk features an integrated show that explores the connections between jazz, blues, and gospel.