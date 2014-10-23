Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 12:04 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

SPLIT: Divorce Through Kids’ Eyes

October 23, 2014 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

SPLIT: Divorce Through Kids Eyes a documentary film by award winning film maker Ellen Bruno is being shown on October 23, 2014, 6:00pm to 7:30pm at the Mental Wellness Center, 617 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA. There will be a panel discussion facilitated by members of the Constructive Family Solutions collaborative practice group. There is no charge to attend this event. RSVPs are appreciated, but walk-ins are always welcome. Call 805-722-0204, or go to http://constructivefamilysolutions.com/event-1776074 to register for this event.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Constructive Family Solutions, Mental Wellness Center
  • Starts: October 23, 2014 6:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Price: 0.00
  • Location: Mental Wellness Center, 617 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://constructivefamilysolutions.com/event-1776074
  • Sponsors: Constructive Family Solutions, Mental Wellness Center
 
 
 