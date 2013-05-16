Calendar » Spoken Word with Kelly Zen-Yie Tsai

May 16, 2013 from 7:30pm

UCSB’s MultiCultural Center is back at the Coffee Cat with Poet Kelly Zen-Yie Tsai. Join us as she takes us through a lyrical journey across America where race, class, culture, sexuality, and gender aren't neatly defined, where times of war coexist with times of peace, and where poetry still survives and thrives. Tsai has performed worldwide including the White House, Tyra Banks' Flawsome Ball Hosted by Drake, and three seasons of Russell Simmons HBO Def Poetry.