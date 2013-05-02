Calendar » Spoken Word:Yosimar Reyes

May 2, 2013 from 7:30pm

UCSB MCC PRESENTS Open Mic/Crushcakes- 6533 Trigo Rd., Isla Vista Nationally acclaimed spoken word poet Yosimar Reyes will join us for an evening of powerful and moving poetry based on issues facing queer immigrant youth. The event is not only a performance by Reyes, but an open mic for anyone to artistically express themselves while educating others on current issues. Be prepared to come up on stage and share your talents in this safe space for a night of “edutainment.”