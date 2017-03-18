Calendar » Spontaneous Broadway the amazing Improvised Broadway Musical

March 18, 2017 from 8pm - 10pm

Instant Karma and Friends return to Center Stage Theater to present one night of spontaneous musical hilarity on Saturday, March 18th at 8:00pm.

Musical improviser Maestro Richard Allen accompanies and inspires the cast who will create a musical story filled with songs never heard before on any stage! Richard, among his many credits, has conducted the London Symphony Orchestra. But can he contain the explosive and unexpected creativity of this troupe of madcap improvisers?

Instant Karma and Friends is a troupe of improv artists who have achieved notoriety with their lightning quick wit and madcap imaginations. They’re so far outside the box, they’re a circle. If you like “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” you’ll love Instant Karma.

Spontaneous Broadway begins with the cast improvising solo songs, but when the audience votes for their favorite, this ingenious company then uses Act II to improvise the entire musical in which that new song might be found. Complete with drama and the occasional dance number. It’s funny, at times astonishing, and always fresh and unexpected.

Think: The Lyin’ King. How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying to Memorize Lines. Really Really Funny Girl. The King and I can’t believe he said that. One night only!