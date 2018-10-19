Calendar » Spooktacular Hallow-STEAM Evening!

October 19, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Meet a wolf up close, miniature horses, and owls from Eyes in The Sky! Learn about polymers in the Slime Lab and use a vacuum chamber to grow and shrink marshmallows!



Explore Physics with UCSB’s Physics Circus, Biology at the cow eyeball dissection, and Geometry through the Japanese art of origami! Inspect spooky skeletons and skulls!



Tackle fun math games, play with interactive robotics digital arts, and much, much more with stations from Santa Barbara Hackerspace, Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, and Art from Scrap!



When: October the 19th, 5:30-7:30pm

Where: The Knox School of Santa Barbara

1525 Santa Barbara Street (street parking only)

Tickets: $5 per person, Children 3 and under are free.

Tickets are available online only at https://KnoxHallowSTEAM2018.eventbrite.com

Children are encouraged to wear school-friendly costumes!



This event supports The Knox School of Santa Barbara, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.