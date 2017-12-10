Calendar » Spooky STEAM Night

October 13, 2017 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Come join The Knox School of Santa Barbara for a spooky, Halloween-themed evening of “STEAM.” The whole family is invited for a hands-on exploration of all things Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (i.e. STEAM)!



Pet a wolf! Watch as a marshmallow grows and shrinks in a vacuum chamber, explore the geometry of shapes, get your hands wet while exploring UCSB’s REEF interactive aquariums /mobile touch tanks where children can handle real marine animals, code a 3D printer, dissect a cow eyeball, learn about stars and planets, use your mechanical engineering abilities to design bridges with Legos, handle snakes and other creepy crawlies, learn how a magician fools your eyes, explore neuroscience by handling real brains, interact with owls from Eyes in The Sky, learn about polymers by making Slime, and much, much more!



The event will be set up in an open house format allowing families to browse and participate in the activities and areas that are of interest to them.

Date: Friday the 13th of October Time: 5:00 to 8:00 pm Location: The Knox School of Santa Barbara Address: 1525 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101 (Street Parking Only) Website: http://www.knoxschoolsb.org/events



Children are encouraged to wear their costumes!

Food will be available for purchase at the event (cash only).

Ticket Pricing: $ 5.00 Pre-Ordered by 11:59pm on 10/12/17 (through Eventbrite.com) $ 7.00 At the door (cash only) FREE Children 3 and under

Click here to go to Eventbrite.com and pre-order your tickets.(https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-knox-school-spooktacular-hallow-steam-evening-tickets-37618463838)



Each purchased ticket receives a chance to win at the opportunity drawing the evening of Oct. 13th. Additional opportunity drawing tickets will be available at the event. All proceeds go to The Knox School of Santa Barbara, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.