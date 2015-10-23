Calendar » Spooky Sushi Art with Studio Nihon

October 23, 2015 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

On Friday October 23, from 6-8pm, join accomplished chef and proprietor of Studio Nihon​, Fukiko Miyazaki, for a rare opportunity to learn + create Sushi Art at the Public Market! Guests will learn the unique skill of artistically rolling sushi to create festive Halloween inspired images within each piece, and plate their very own dishes! Chef Miyazaki combines a professional training in both Japan and the U.S. with years of experience sharing traditional and contemporary Japanese food and hospitality with friends and clients in Santa Barbara and beyond. The Art of Making Sushi is $45, and includes all materials, sushi bites and a Kirin Ichiban beer, with sake available for purchase! Reservations are required. Call 805-770-7702 for details and to reserve.