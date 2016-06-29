Spotlight Kids Theater Camp - Annie
June 29, 2016 from 9:00am - 4:00pm
Annie features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel, Miss Hannigan. With plenty of parts to go around, Annie is sure to be a fun production for kids of all ages!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: spotlighttheater
- Starts: June 29, 2016 9:00am - 4:00pm
- Price: $280
- Location: Santa Barbara Carrillo Recreational Center
- Website: http://www.spotlightkidscamp.com